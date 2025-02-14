Auburn shed fire displaces five people

AUBURN, Wash. — Valley Regional Fire Authority says five people were forced from their homes after a fire in Auburn.

Crews say it happened after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

It started in a detached shed on M Street Southeast.

Firefighters say the flames spread to two mobile homes.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Just after 11:30 p.m. last night, VRFA crews responded to reports of a detached shed fire in the 3200 block of M St SE that spread to two mobile homes. No injuries were reported, but five residents have been displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.





