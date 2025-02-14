Local

Auburn shed fire displaces five people

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Auburn shed fire spreads to nearby mobile homes
By KIRO 7 News Staff

AUBURN, Wash. — Valley Regional Fire Authority says five people were forced from their homes after a fire in Auburn.

Crews say it happened after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

It started in a detached shed on M Street Southeast.

Firefighters say the flames spread to two mobile homes.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read