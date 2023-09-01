Auburn Proud Boy hit with 18 year sentence for role in Jan. 6 attack at Capitol

Auburn Proud Boy Ethan Nordean has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy regarding his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

This sentencing matches the longest sentence of any January 6 defendant thus far. Nordean was among the people who were seen damaging fences and breaking into the Capitol building.

Nordean had appeared in court for a pre-sentencing hearing in Washington D.C. on Aug. 29 and was convicted of seditious conspiracy.

His attorneys had asked for a lighter sentence, arguing that Nordean was too drunk that day in the crowd surge to realize he was harming anyone.

So far, over 1,100 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, and more than 300 have been sentenced to prison.

FLASH: Judge sentences Proud Boy Ethan Nordean to 18 years in prison in seditious conspiracy case. Matching the longest sentence of any Jan 6 defendant — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) September 1, 2023

