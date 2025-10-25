Auburn Police K-9 tracks down suspect in dramatic chase caught on video

AUBURN, Wash. — A police dog helped track down a car theft suspect in Auburn last week, leading to her capture and arrest — and it was all caught on video.

The Auburn Police Department says Apollo, a member of its K-9 team, responded with officers to a report of a stolen vehicle.

Footage shows Apollo navigating through thick brush while tracking the suspect, with officers close behind.

After the suspect was located, officers took her into custody. A search revealed the keys to the stolen car in her pocket.

