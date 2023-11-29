Auburn police investigating deadly shooting, possible carjacking near Emerald Downs

Auburn police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of 15th street northeast just east of Emerald Downs, where they found a woman shot in the passenger seat in a Ford truck.

The woman was in her 30s and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s believed that the shooting stemmed from a dispute at a Harvey Road gas station. Police tell KIRO 7 this could have been attempted carjacking but are still investigating all possibilities

Police are still looking for a suspect.

©2023 Cox Media Group