Auburn neighborhood to host community meeting after violent shootout at bus stop

AUBURN, Wash. — Many people who live near the corner of M and 29th Street Southeast are still thinking about the violent shootout that happened early Sunday morning.

Auburn Police say a group of at least 4 masked suspects ambushed a certain group getting off a bus; all 4 suspects supposedly had illegally modified guns.

Four people were injured in the shootout: 3 juveniles and 1 adult.

“But at what point are we going to say that this is enough,” Gabe Krizan, whose house was hit by the gunfire, said.

It’s because of this shootout that Krizan and other neighbors are planning a community safety meeting for Thursday around 10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Church of Nazarene.

According to Krizan, both the mayor and police chief are expected to attend. KIRO 7 caught up with the pastor of the church, Rev. John Bawm, about the meeting and his thoughts on another violent incident in the city.

“This is not just an Auburn problem. This is a nationwide problem,” Rev. Bawm said.

Not only does Rev. Bawm hope this meeting creates more unity in the city, but he hopes the younger crowd, especially those who may have been a part of some of the violent acts involving youth, attend the meeting and know that there is a path away from violence.

“When we make a bad decision, when we have a bad choice there is consequences that we face in life as well. But they can be a better person. And we want to help them,” Rev. Bawm said.

When KIRO 7 last checked, Auburn Police were still looking for those 4 masked suspects from Sunday’s shootout.

