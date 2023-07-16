Auburn family returns from trip to find home vandalized

AUBURN, Wash. — When the Barnes family left on vacation, they never imagined they would come home to find their home not only burglarized, but vandalized too. Sahrye Barnes said she believes this stemmed from not allowing her son to play with some of the other kids who live in the neighborhood. Auburn Police said the kids who vandalized and broke in are just 9, 11 and 12 years old.

“I want these kids charged, I want them prosecuted whether it’s them or their parents because this can’t go unnoticed and it can’t go without repercussions,” Barnes said. “It’s pretty distressing to think that there’s kids or minors that could do that or think this is okay to do.” She said thousands of dollars worth of damage was done.

“They peed and pooped on piles of clothes at first I thought it was chocolate but that smell was not chocolate but then they also took honey and chocolate syrup to everything,” she said. The family has been cleaning for days and they’re still finding more damage and more things missing.

“They ripped up for some reason my baby’s ultrasound pictures,” she said. “My son’s Xbox is completely missing, all of his piggy banks emptied.” Auburn Police said they have not sent this case to prosecutors but it has been forwarded to Child Protective Services.

“You shouldn’t be able to do this to somebody and just go on about your life and not have anything happen to them,” she said. Barnes said insurance won’t cover the damage so they’ve started a GoFundMe to help cover costs.





