ATM stolen from outside Seattle Pacific University using bulldozer

SEATTLE — A bulldozer was used in a bizarre early-morning ATM theft on the Seattle Pacific University (SPU) campus.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to a burglary just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Two suspects had reportedly used a front-load bulldozer to rip an ATM out of the ground near the SPU bookstore. Officers arrived before the suspects were able to make their getaway to find one suspect still inside the bulldozer, with another waiting in a truck nearby.

After spotting the officers, the suspect in the bulldozer jumped into the bed of the truck, speeding off.

The bulldozer then rolled back into the patrol car, causing damage.

Bent bolts and broken concrete can be seen where the ATM used to be sitting, and scratch marks can be seen on the pavement from where they pushed the ATM.

Police were able to get the ATM back since the suspects ditched it with the front loader, but both suspects were able to get away.

Anyone with information can contact SPD at (206) 625-5011.





