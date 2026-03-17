Arrest made in Rainier Beach shooting that killed two high school students, SPD says

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that an arrest was made on Tuesday morning in connection with the double homicide in Rainier Beach on January 30.

18-year-old Tyjon Stewart and 17-year-old Traveiah Houfmuse, students at Rainier Beach High School, were shot and killed at a bus stop after school let out in a “targeted attack,” according to SPD.

Seattle Police will be holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to provide more details in the case.

This is a developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group