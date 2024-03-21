Arrest made in Federal Way double shooting that killed 1 man, wounded another

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A suspect was arrested on Wednesday in a double shooting in Federal Way that killed one man and hurt another.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, officers were called to the parking lot of SeaMar Community Health, at 31405 18th Avenue South, for a shooting.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. They gave him medical aid, and medics from King County Medic 1 arrived and tried to save his life, but he later died.

A short time later, officers were sent to the subsidized housing complex Southridge House, at 30838 14th Avenue South, for another shooting. The location is less than a mile away from where the first shooting happened.

A man there was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He was expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators said the shootings were related and determined that the same suspect had shot both victims.

Federal Way Police detectives later identified the suspect to be a 52-year-old Federal Way man.

On Wednesday at about 5 p.m., detectives arrested the suspect and booked him into the King County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder.





