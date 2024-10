SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies arrested someone for murder after a man was found dead in a parking lot on Bothell Everett Highway.

The 42-year-old’s body was discovered Friday around 11:15 p.m.

Deputies say they found probable cause to arrest someone who knew the man but didn’t elaborate further.

The man’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.

©2024 Cox Media Group