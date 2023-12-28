Arrest of 4 teens in U-District leads to stolen cars, gun, ‘vast array’ of pot products

SEATTLE — Teens who threw items out of a moving car’s window likely regret their move after it caught the attention of a bystander who then flagged down officers.

Seattle Police said the Dec. 20 incident happened in the University District. Officers who were alerted to the strange behavior drove to the area near the intersection of Northeast 41st Street and Roosevelt Way Northeast to search for the car in question.

Officers who found the car saw that it had damage consistent with other stolen vehicles.

As they approached the car, they saw two teens inside and two others standing outside nearby.

When officers tried to speak with the group, all four teens took off running. A parking enforcement officer nearby heard the incident on the radio and gave officers information to help find the fleeing teens, who were found hiding behind a dumpster nearby.

Police arrested all four teens — ages 14, 15, 16 and 17.

The three older teens were booked into the King County Child and Family Justice Center for investigation of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.

As for the 14-year-old, officers requested a charge for obstructing a public officer.

Officers then began to check records on the silver Hyundai the teens had been driving and for another damaged Hyundai parked nearby and discovered that had both been stolen.

When police searched the car that had been driven by the teens, they found a gun that was stolen out of Renton, along with a “vast quantity” of cannabis products.

They also recovered two Tasers that were dropped by the teens as officers ran after them.

