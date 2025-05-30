Around The Sound: HighTrek Adventures

EVERETT, Wash. — In this week’s Around The Sound, we’re taking you on an adventure above the city of Everett.

At HighTrek Adventures, you can challenge yourself on the ropes course or whiz across the sky on the ziplines.

“It’s good to push yourself a little out of your comfort zone, of course, but you are always able to turn back,” Assistant Manager Anton Teplouhov tells KIRO 7.

If you aren’t ready to test your fear of heights—there are plenty of activities that keep both feet on the ground.

You can test out your reflexes with laser tag, try your aim with axe throwing, and practice your putting on the mini golf course.

There’s something for everyone ages four and older at the outdoor adventure park.

Participants can stay for one activity and spend as little as 30 minutes, or they can participate in all of our offerings and spend as long as 5 hours.

The park offers an adventure day pass that combines all of the activities into one ticket.

“We do also offer summer camps,” Teplouhov says. “It’s a great experience for the kids; get them tired from the day, you know. Get their energy out of their system.”

The park also hosts events for larger groups.

“The ropes course has a huge capacity,” Teplouhov tells KIRO 7. “We take corporate groups or big team-building groups up to 500 people.”

While the park takes walk-ins, groups of 25 or more should submit an inquiry to make sure staff are ready for your arrival.

To purchase tickets or learn more about HighTrek Adventures, click here.

