Around The Sound: Help fund Parkinson’s Disease research at the Optimism Walk

The community can step up for Parkinson’s in this week’s Around the Sound.

Parkinson’s Disease is the fastest-growing neurological and movement disorder.

Symptoms can include tremor, muscle stiffness, and depression.

There is currently no cure, but exercise can help mobility, but the American Parkinson Disease Association is investing in the research to get there— and the community can help!

Over the next two weekends, the northwest chapter is hosting an Optimism Walk.

People can register now.

Every dollar donated directly funds local programs and services that help people live their lives to the fullest with Parkinson’s.

It’s not just an opportunity to raise money, but for people with Parkinson’s it is a chance to socialize.

“So at ADPS we really value building community, often with Parkinson’s people can become isolated, and it’s our priority to facilitate connections and get people together with events like an optimism walk,” Executive Director Kirsten Richards told KIRO 7 News.

At the walks, our local U.S. Army Veterans Wayne Curran and Bob Dixon will be honored for their service and dedication to Parkinson’s research.

There are two walks. The first is Sunday, September 28th. Check-in is 9:30 in the morning at Ship Trail Canal.

The second walk will be on Saturday, October 1st, in Lacey. The walk route starts at Woodland Creek Community Park. Check-in is at 10:30 a.m.

To register for one of the walks, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group