Around the Sound: Four Elements Farm hosting annual U-pick blueberry event

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Tucked on the corner of Highway 162 and Military Road sits a 56-acre family-owned and operated farm. If you live near Puyallup, you’ve probably driven past it.

Four Elements Farm has been growing and supplying food for PCC Markets, Charlie’s Produce, and emergency food organizations for over a decade, but once a year, they open the farm to the public to pick their sweetest crop: blueberries.

But not just any blueberries. These berries were planted during World War II and have stood the test of time and climate, becoming a historic landmark for owners Amy Moreno-Sills and her husband, Agustin Moreno.

“I really love this one because the flavor is so good—it’s sweet, but sour,” said Moreno of his blueberries.

His wife Amy added, “We have heirloom varieties here, which are different from what you would see at grocery stores these days, so instead of the big giant blueberries, we have regular-sized blueberries that are just packed with flavor.”

These blueberries are more than just their historical roots; they’re certified organic produce, like everything grown on the farm.

The U-pick blueberry season started July 18 and lasts for a few weeks, depending on supply and the season. Amy and Agustin tell KIRO 7 that this event doesn’t generate a profit for the farm, but it’s a feel-good event that they always look forward to celebrating with the community.

To get started, you need only closed-toed shoes, a bucket, and a container. However, if you forget the bucket and container at home, Four Elements has some you can use as well.

Blueberries are $3 per pound, and the minimum per group is $12, not per person. Click here for more information about the farm or to plan a visit.

