Nearly 100 people report feeling earthquake near Port Townsend

Did you feel it? There was a 3.3 magnitude earthquake near Port Townsend Wednesday night around 7:45 p.m.

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, 89 people have reported feeling it so far.

PNSN said the earthquake was almost 9 miles northeast of Port Townsend and around 28 miles northwest of Everett.

If you felt the earthquake, you can report it here.

NEW: Mag:3.3 13.4 km NE from Port Townsend, WA Depth:54km 2024/01/17 19:47 PST Version:3

On Sunday, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the Port Angeles area.

