Nearly 100 people report feeling earthquake near Port Townsend

Did you feel it? There was a 3.3 magnitude earthquake near Port Townsend Wednesday night around 7:45 p.m.
According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, 89 people have reported feeling it so far.
PNSN said the earthquake was almost 9 miles northeast of Port Townsend and around 28 miles northwest of Everett.
If you felt the earthquake, you can report it here.
NEW: Mag:3.3 13.4 km NE from Port Townsend, WA Depth:54km 2024/01/17 19:47 PST Version:3— PNSN (@PNSN1) January 18, 2024
More info: https://t.co/GWlFb93YVG
Did You Feel It? report here: https://t.co/OEIISSU0GK pic.twitter.com/JJRoKnryre
On Sunday, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the Port Angeles area.
©2024 Cox Media Group