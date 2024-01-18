Local

Nearly 100 people report feeling earthquake near Port Townsend

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake shook the Port Townsend area Wednesday night. (Pacific Northwest Seismic Network)

Did you feel it? There was a 3.3 magnitude earthquake near Port Townsend Wednesday night around 7:45 p.m.

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, 89 people have reported feeling it so far.

PNSN said the earthquake was almost 9 miles northeast of Port Townsend and around 28 miles northwest of Everett.

If you felt the earthquake, you can report it here.

On Sunday, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the Port Angeles area.

