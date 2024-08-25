Army Widow to run 93 miles around Mount Rainier to honor fallen husband

TACOMA, Wash. — It has been 15 years since Lisa Hallett lost her husband, Captain John Hallett, in Afghanistan. She plans to begin a 93-mile run around Mount Rainier to honor his sacrifice and raise money for Gold Star families.

On August 25, Lisa will run the Wonderland Trail around Mount Rainier over the next few days. The trail ascends to 22,000 feet before descending.

Captain John Hallet died on August 25, 2009, in Afghanistan when a roadside bomb exploded, leaving Lisa and their three children without a father.

Captain Hallett was deployed out of Fort Lewis.

Lisa has trained for the last several months to remember, heal and grow.

Her goal is to raise $150,000 for Gold Star families with the help of her “wear blue: run to remember” nonprofit.

The PenFed Foundation has generously provided a $25,000 matching grant to Lisa’s 150KM challenge, amplifying the impact of every dollar raised to support the military community.

As of Saturday, Lisa has raised almost $43,000 and needs your help to reach her goal.

If you are interested in donating, you can donate here.





©2024 Cox Media Group