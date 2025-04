ASHFORD, Wash. — A search and rescue team from Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island assisted in the rescue of an injured Army soldier member off Pinnacle Peak near Mt. Rainier last week.

The 32-year-old soldier, a member of the Army 1st Special Forces group, broke his leg when he fell during mountaineer training, where he fell approximately 100 feet.

He is currently recovering.

