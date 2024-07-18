Armed teens arrested after allegedly robbing Renton store at gunpoint

Four children, ages 13, 14, and two 15-year-olds, are in police custody following a robbery at a Renton convenience store.

The happened occurred just after 2 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Sunset Boulevard North.

Police say store surveillance audio and video captured one of the children, armed with a handgun, pointing it at the store employee multiple times and demanding cash.

Meanwhile, the other three children gathered cash and vaping products.

They then drove away in a suspected stolen vehicle. Fortunately, the store employee was not injured during the robbery.

During the investigation, officers discovered that the same four children and their vehicle matched descriptions from two recent robberies earlier that morning in Tukwila.

While Renton police were investigating the robbery, the King County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect vehicle and detained all four people inside.

It was later confirmed they were the same suspects involved in the Renton robbery.

The children were transported to the Renton Police Department and then booked into King County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of first-degree robbery.

The teen who threatened the employee with the gun was also booked on first-degree assault.

©2024 Cox Media Group