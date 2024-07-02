Armed teenagers arrested near Cleveland High School in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested two teenagers found with guns near a South Seattle High School.

On June 18 at 12:50 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of “young juveniles flashing a gun inside of a vehicle” near 17th Avenue South and South Orcas Street.

The driver jumped out of the car and took off once he saw police, but was quickly caught on foot.

Another officer detained the remaining juveniles inside the car and found a loaded firearm equipped with a “switch,” which allows for automatic firing. Once additional resources arrived, all the occupants were then detained.

Two of the juveniles, both 17-year-olds, were arrested and booked into juvenile detention at the Judge Patrica H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center for unlawful possession of a firearm. Police say the others were investigated and released to their parents.

Officers found an additional loaded firearm while executing a search warrant on the car and both guns were seized as evidence.

