Armed suspect arrested after standoff in Port Ludlow

PORT LUDLOW, Wash. — A man was arrested in Port Ludlow after leading deputies on a brief car chase and then causing a tense standoff, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

It started when a sheriff’s sergeant tried to pull the driver over for speeding.

Instead of stopping, the man kept going and didn’t pull over until he got to his own driveway.

Deputies say the man refused to follow commands, and the sergeant tried using pepper spray to get him to cooperate.

Even after that, the suspect managed to get inside his house.

He was later seen by neighbors walking around his backyard with a shotgun.

That’s when several nearby agencies — including Washington State Patrol — were called in to help.

Police used drones, K-9 units, and a crisis response to help get the driver into custody and recover the shotgun.

He’s now in the Jefferson County Jail. Deputies haven’t said yet what charges he’s facing.

©2025 Cox Media Group