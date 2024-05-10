Armed robbery suspect caught in Shelton

SHELTON, Wash. — Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested an armed robbery suspect after a chase in Shelton on Thursday.

Officers responded to a robbery in progress at a home in the 2000 block of West Highland Road where a victim was confronted by an armed suspect.

The victim was returning to the home that had been previously burglarized when he was confronted by the armed suspect, who then took off on foot.

After several hours of searching the area, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was booked for robbery, burglary, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

