Armed Kent man allegedly traps Subway employees for hours

KENT, Wash. — Negotiators were able to talk a man into surrendering after he allegedly trapped employees in a Kent Subway for hours.

The Kent Police Department said on November 8 around 6:30 p.m., officers were sent to the Hollywood Nails Salon, in the 25600 block of 104th Avenue Southeast, after a man was seen waving a gun around in the parking lot and trying to get into the salon.

Another 911 caller said they heard gunshots.

When officers got there, they found the man in front of the Subway next to the salon.

The man had a visible handgun in his front waistband.

KPD said officers tried to de-escalate the situation and tried to get the man to surrender. Officers also tried to stop the man from heading toward other people.

At the same time, Valley Communications 911 dispatchers told the Subway employees to stay inside, get to the back of the restaurant, and stay down.

Officers learned that the man had also pointed the gun at a Subway employee before they got there. They were also told the man was most likely high on methamphetamine.

The man refused to surrender so officers deployed rubber batons and pepper balls but the man still refused.

VSWAT personnel and negotiators were called in. Officers were then able to rescue the employees trapped in the Subway and escorted them to safety. None of the employees were physically injured.

Negotiations continued for several hours before the man surrendered. He was taken into custody after almost 5 hours.

The 25-year-old man from Kent was arrested for felony assault with a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kent detectives are completing the investigation and referring the case to the King County Prosecutor’s Office for prosecution.

“Successful de-escalation of dangerous individuals is not always possible,” said Chief Rafael Padilla. “The outcome of these potentially lethal encounters is always dictated by the actions of the individual the officers are trying to manage. In this situation, thanks to our highly trained officers (including officers from other jurisdictions), dispatchers, VSWAT members, and negotiators, we were able to take the male into custody without needing to use deadly force. I could not be prouder of our people or more thankful for the outcome.”

