Arlington police track down and arrest suspect in connection with stabbing near Airport

ARLINGTON, Wash. — The Arlington Police Department (APD) says that they responded to a stabbing on Sunday morning near the airport in Arlington.

Police say they responded to a report of the assault of a 27-year-old man with possible fatal knife wounds at 9:52 a.m.

Officers arrived at the 17700 block of 49th Drive NE near the Arlington Municipal Airport.

The victim was taken to the Skagit Regional Health Clinic by witnesses who saw the assault, according to Police.

After investigating, police say they received information that a 28-year-old man ran from the scene in a car.

Arlington Police worked with other local law enforcement and FLOCK Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) cameras to track down the suspect.

He has been arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for first-degree assault and violating a domestic violence court order.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Arlington Police are asking that if you have any information, contact them at 360-403-3400.

