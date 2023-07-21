Arlington Police search for attempted armed robber

ARLINGTON Wash. — Arlington police are searching for the suspect in an attempted armed robbery and shootout that happened near Eagle Trail late Thursday.

When police arrived at the 1100 block of N West Ave they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot during the robbery. The suspect fled before the police arrived.

He’s described as a white, middle-aged man with a medium build.

The victim was taken to Providence Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is currently working with the Stillaguamish Tribe Police and Washington State Patrol to find the suspect with the use of K9 officers and drones.

Police say that this investigation is ongoing and that updates will be provided as new information is uncovered.

