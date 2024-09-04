Argument about littering leads to arrest of three family members for other crimes

BELLEVUE — A heated argument about littering at a fast-food restaurant led Bellevue Police to investigate, arrest, and charge three family members for a string of crimes.

On August 10, just after 6:30 p.m., Bellevue Officers were called to the Factoria Taco Bell. The department says an 18-year-old by the name of Davis Bateman threatened a security guard with a gun after the guard confronted him for throwing litter out of his tan Honda sedan.

The guard reportedly took down Bateman’s license plate and shared it with officers, who developed probable cause for arrest.

Five days later, Bellevue Special Operations Group detectives and Bellevue S.W.A.T. officers served a search warrant at Bateman’s apartment on Northeast 10th Street in Renton and arrested him.

According to police, Bateman’s mother, Crystal Moniz, and her boyfriend, Daniel Bateman, were also home.

During the search, Detectives say they found body armor, a semi-automatic pistol, and a stolen AK-47 assault rifle.

Detectives say they also found credit and debit cards, passports, and personal documents which they later determined were stolen during residential burglaries in Newcastle, Kirkland, and a case from Bellevue’s Somerset neighborhood that took place on August 13.

In that incident, the suspect(s) allegedly entered the home by hopping on the roof – using a rear patio table and a bucket as a ladder. The suspect(s) removed a screen window connected to the home office, entered the residence, and stole jewelry, debit, and credit cards, cash, identity documents, and vehicle key fobs from the bedroom.

Detectives later identified Daniel Bateman and Moniz as the two suspects who used credit cards stolen from the Bellevue home at retail stores and a gas station. They also determined that Daniel Bateman was wearing the homeowner’s watch when they served the search warrant on August 15.

Officers learned through interviews with the victims –that the suspect(s) may have driven a black Toyota Prius. Detectives later linked Daniel Bateman and Moniz to the theft of the Prius in Preston on July 30.

On August 23, Detectives found Moniz inside Davis Bateman’s tan Honda sedan in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Detectives arrested Moniz and booked her into the King County Jail.

Three days later, on August 26, Detectives found Daniel Bateman driving the stolen black Prius in Federal Way. Detectives arrested Bateman and booked him into the King County Jail.

Detectives have continued their investigation and linked Daniel Bateman and Moniz to two additional burglaries they committed together in Bellevue on August 1 and August 10.

Members of the family were arrested for the following crimes:

Daniel Bateman, 42: Residential Burglary, 2nd Degree Identity Theft, Motor Vehicle Theft

Crystal Moniz, 39: Residential Burglary, 2nd Degree Identity Theft, Motor Vehicle Theft

Davis Bateman, 18: 2nd Degree Assault, Possession of Stolen Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Firearms.

You can watch some of the surveillance video and body-worn camera video from these incidents here:

BPD Investigates: Littering leads to Bellevue PD arresting household for crimes



BPD Investigates: Littering leads to Bellevue PD arresting household for crimes

