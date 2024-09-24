Apparent gunfight between occupants of 2 cars erupts in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Wash. — The sound of rapid gunfire startled drowsy neighbors in a Des Moines neighborhood Monday night.

Des Moines Police were dispatched to the area near the Waterview Crossing Apartments on 29th Avenue South, at 10:38 p.m. Several people had called 911 to report hearing 10 to 15 rapidly fired gunshots, followed by the sound of a speeding vehicle.

Though officers arrived quickly, the suspects involved in the gunfire had already left the area. After speaking with witnesses, police said it appeared that people in two cars got into an argument and a shootout erupted.

Investigators searching for evidence found bullet hole damage to an apartment window and spoke with those who lived in the unit to ensure they were OK. Officers also found two parked cars with bullet holes.

A photo from the scene also showed dozens of evidence markers strewn across the street, likely to show where spent shell casings were found.

Police said they don’t yet know if anyone was hit during the shootout, but they have yet to receive a report of anyone with a gunshot wound.

One witness described one of the shooters as a man who was between 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a stocky build, and short, eyebrow-length dreadlocks.

He was wearing a light-colored shirt and gray pants. This gunman fled in a white sedan.

The other vehicle was described as a gray sedan.

The witness couldn’t provide a make or model for either vehicle.

