Apartment catches on fire in Spanaway

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Spanaway apartment fire (Central Pierce Fire & Rescue)
The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office is looking into what sparked an apartment fire in Spanaway Wednesday morning.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue says crews were dispatched to a building on 161st Street South around 7:45 a.m.

Everyone made it out safely and the fire department contained the flames to just one unit.

No word on the extent of the damage.

