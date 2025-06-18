Apartment catches on fire in Spanaway

The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office is looking into what sparked an apartment fire in Spanaway Wednesday morning.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue says crews were dispatched to a building on 161st Street South around 7:45 a.m.

Everyone made it out safely and the fire department contained the flames to just one unit.

No word on the extent of the damage.

