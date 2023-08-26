Another toddler falls out of window in Lynnwood and is seriously injured

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A toddler was seriously injured after falling out of a window at a Lynnwood apartment complex on Friday afternoon, according to South County Fire.

Crews arrived around 4:45 p.m. at the apartment in the 20900 block of 44th Avenue West.

Firefighters said it looked like a screen on an open window broke and the boy fell about 15 feet onto a garden bed covered with landscape bark.

Paramedics took the boy to Harborview Medical Center. South County Fire said his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

This is the third time since July a toddler has fallen out of a window in Lynnwood. On July 11, a toddler fell two stories onto the pavement. A couple of weeks later, a toddler fell out of the window at another apartment complex.

South County Fire recommends these tips to keep children from falling out of windows:

Use adult supervision. Unattended children run the greatest risk of falls and injuries, so the best first step is to watch children as they play.

Screens are meant to keep bugs out, not hold children. Screens can easily give way under a toddler’s weight.

For crawlers and climbers, move chairs, cribs, and other furniture away from windows.

Install window locks or guards to prevent windows from opening more than 4 inches. Parents can order a free window lock from Snohomish County Safe Kids online here. Window locks and guards can also be purchased online at local hardware stores.

