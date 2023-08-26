Another toddler falls out of window in Lynnwood and is seriously injured

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A toddler was seriously injured after falling out of a window at a Lynnwood apartment complex on Friday afternoon, according to South County Fire.
Crews arrived around 4:45 p.m. at the apartment in the 20900 block of 44th Avenue West.
Firefighters said it looked like a screen on an open window broke and the boy fell about 15 feet onto a garden bed covered with landscape bark.
Paramedics took the boy to Harborview Medical Center. South County Fire said his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
This is the third time since July a toddler has fallen out of a window in Lynnwood. On July 11, a toddler fell two stories onto the pavement. A couple of weeks later, a toddler fell out of the window at another apartment complex.
South County Fire recommends these tips to keep children from falling out of windows:
- Use adult supervision. Unattended children run the greatest risk of falls and injuries, so the best first step is to watch children as they play.
- Screens are meant to keep bugs out, not hold children. Screens can easily give way under a toddler’s weight.
- For crawlers and climbers, move chairs, cribs, and other furniture away from windows.
- Install window locks or guards to prevent windows from opening more than 4 inches. Parents can order a free window lock from Snohomish County Safe Kids online here. Window locks and guards can also be purchased online at local hardware stores.
