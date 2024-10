Just days after a 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook Bremerton, a second smaller quake hit the area Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

On Sunday, a 3.2 magnitude quake hit just before 8 a.m., a few miles from Bremerton.

On Tuesday, at about 10:49 a.m., a 2.7 magnitude hit in almost the exact same spot.

According to responses on the USGS website, a few people felt it.

There were no reports of injuries or any damage.

