Annual Discover Pass price increasing from $30 to $45 this year

WASHINGTON — Washington state’s Discover Pass, which allows access to state parks and lands, will increase its annual price.

Starting Oct. 1, the Discover Pass’ price will increase from $30 to $45.

This is the first time since 2011, when the Pass was first introduced, that a price increase has been implemented.

The increase was passed by the Legislature in April and signed by Gov. Bob Ferguson earlier this month.

The operation and maintenance of Washington’s state parks relies heavily on revenue earned by the Discover Pass, camping and other fees.

Despite the increase, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission said it will not see significant new revenue between 2025 and 2027.

A Lifetime Disabled Veteran (LDV) Pass can be used in lieu of the Discover Pass.

LDV passholders will still receive free camping, but they are no longer exempt from paying camping reservation-related transaction fees. Reservations made with LDV passes before Oct. 1, 2025 will not be subject to reservation fees. Anyone making or changing a reservation after this date will be subject to reservation and change fees.

Those who do not wish to buy an annual pass can get daily passes at parks, usually going for $10 a day.

Learn more about a Discover Pass here.

©2025 Cox Media Group