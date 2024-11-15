An answered prayer: Edmonds police arrest man for stealing $40k in church equipment

EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds police made an arrest that’s likely music to a local congregation’s ears.

The department says they arrested a 37-year-old man who’s accused of stealing nearly $40,000 in musical equipment from the church.

The man is also accused of defrauding members of the church, taking thousands of dollars from them.

The department has not disclosed the name of the church.

Police say they tracked the man down in Fife on Thursday and arrested him for theft and forgery.

KIRO 7 News has contacted the Edmonds Police Department for more information about the case and will update this story once we hear back.

©2024 Cox Media Group