American Red Cross asks for summer blood and platelet donations

The American Red Cross is looking for blood and platelet donors to avoid a dip in supply this summer.

“In addition to summer fun and holidays, severe summer weather can have a sudden impact on the ability to collect blood and platelets,” the organization says.

The American Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s emergency blood supply.

Type O blood products are most needed on hospital shelves.

If you don’t know your blood type, you can learn it after donating.

Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Grays Harbor County

Aberdeen

7/9/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Aberdeen, 112 West 1st Street

Elma

7/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Elma Stake, 702 East Main Street

Hoquiam

7/11/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Our Lady of Good Help Catholic, 611 2nd Street

Montesano

7/8/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Montesano Presbyterian, 201 McBryde Avenue

Ocean Shores

7/10/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 2581 Ocean Shores, 199 Ocean Lake Way Southeast

Westport

7/31/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., South Beach Regional Fire Authority, 805 State Route 105

_______________

King County

Auburn

7/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Auburn ? M Street, 625 M Street Northeast

Bellevue

7/24/2025: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Samsung Bellevue, 3245 146th Place Southeast, Suite #300

Black Diamond

7/28/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lake Sawyer Church, 31605 Lake Sawyer Road Southeast

Issaquah

7/23/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Duthie Hill Ward, 26529 SE Duthie Hill Road

Kirkland

7/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kirkland Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 6400 108th Avenue Northeast

Maple Valley

7/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Maple Valley, 26800 236th Place Southeast

Redmond

7/18/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Redmond, 10115 172nd Avenue Northeast

Seattle

7/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South

7/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South

7/10/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South

7/11/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1900 25th Avenue South

7/13/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South

7/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South

7/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South

7/16/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South

7/17/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South

7/18/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Meridian Center for Health, 10521 Meridian Avenue North

7/20/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South

7/21/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Amazon Brazil, 400 9th Avenue North

7/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South

7/22/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Amazon Brazil, 400 9th Avenue North

7/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South

7/23/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Amazon Brazil, 400 9th Avenue North

7/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South

7/24/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South

7/27/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South

7/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South

7/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South

7/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South

7/31/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South

Shoreline

7/18/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 227, 14521 17th Avenue Northeast

Woodinville

7/8/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Woodinville Community Church, 17110 140th Avenue Northeast

7/9/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., LDS - Bothell Stake Center, 16500 124th Avenue Northeast

_______________

Kitsap County

Bremerton

7/17/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eagles Nest, 1195 Fairgrounds Road Northwest

Port Orchard

7/30/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kitsap County Office, 619 Division Street

_______________

Lewis County

Centralia

7/21/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cascade Community Healthcare, 2428 W Reynolds Avenue

Chehalis

7/10/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chehalis Ward, 2195 Jackson Highway

_______________

Pierce County

Fife

7/16/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fife Community Center, 2111 54th Avenue East

Gig Harbor

7/28/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Gig Harbor City Hall, 3510 Grandview Street

Puyallup

7/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., South Hill Mall, 3500 South Meridian

7/24/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lifetek Building, 1011 East Main Avenue

Tacoma

7/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mi Centro, 1208 S 10th Street

University Place

7/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way West

7/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way West

7/11/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way West

7/15/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way West

7/21/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way West

7/29/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way West

7/31/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way West

_______________

Snohomish County

Arlington

7/15/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., AB One Arlington, 17117 59th Avenue Northeast

7/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Arlington Utilities Admin Bldg, 154 W. Cox Avenue

Everett

7/8/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Everett, 1010 Southeast Everett Mall Way, Suite 202

7/10/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Everett, 1010 Southeast Everett Mall Way, Suite 202

7/17/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Everett, 1010 Southeast Everett Mall Way, Suite 202

7/31/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Everett, 1010 Southeast Everett Mall Way, Suite 202

Mukilteo

7/14/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA Mukilteo, 10601 47th Place West

Stanwood

7/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Stanwood-Camano YMCA, 7213 267th Street Northwest

Tulalip

7/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tulalip Tribes, 4032 76th Place Northwest

_______________

Thurston County

Lacey

7/25/2025: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lacey Seventh-day Adventist Church, 5831 Mullen Road Southeast

Olympia

7/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Davis-Williams Building, 906 Columbia Street Southwest

7/29/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Church of LDS - Henderson, 3800 Henderson Boulevard

Tumwater

7/16/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., City of Tumwater, 311 Israel Road Southwest

©2025 Cox Media Group