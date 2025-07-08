American Red Cross asks for summer blood and platelet donations

The American Red Cross is looking for blood and platelet donors to avoid a dip in supply this summer.
“In addition to summer fun and holidays, severe summer weather can have a sudden impact on the ability to collect blood and platelets,” the organization says.
The American Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s emergency blood supply.
Type O blood products are most needed on hospital shelves.
If you don’t know your blood type, you can learn it after donating.
Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Grays Harbor County
Aberdeen
7/9/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Aberdeen, 112 West 1st Street
Elma
7/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Elma Stake, 702 East Main Street
Hoquiam
7/11/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Our Lady of Good Help Catholic, 611 2nd Street
Montesano
7/8/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Montesano Presbyterian, 201 McBryde Avenue
Ocean Shores
7/10/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 2581 Ocean Shores, 199 Ocean Lake Way Southeast
Westport
7/31/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., South Beach Regional Fire Authority, 805 State Route 105
_______________
King County
Auburn
7/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Auburn ? M Street, 625 M Street Northeast
Bellevue
7/24/2025: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Samsung Bellevue, 3245 146th Place Southeast, Suite #300
Black Diamond
7/28/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lake Sawyer Church, 31605 Lake Sawyer Road Southeast
Issaquah
7/23/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Duthie Hill Ward, 26529 SE Duthie Hill Road
Kirkland
7/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kirkland Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 6400 108th Avenue Northeast
Maple Valley
7/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Maple Valley, 26800 236th Place Southeast
Redmond
7/18/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Redmond, 10115 172nd Avenue Northeast
Seattle
7/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South
7/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South
7/10/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South
7/11/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 1900 25th Avenue South
7/13/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South
7/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South
7/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South
7/16/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South
7/17/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South
7/18/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Meridian Center for Health, 10521 Meridian Avenue North
7/20/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South
7/21/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Amazon Brazil, 400 9th Avenue North
7/21/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South
7/22/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Amazon Brazil, 400 9th Avenue North
7/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South
7/23/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Amazon Brazil, 400 9th Avenue North
7/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South
7/24/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South
7/27/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South
7/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South
7/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South
7/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South
7/31/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Seattle WA Blood Donation Center, 1900 25th Avenue South
Shoreline
7/18/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 227, 14521 17th Avenue Northeast
Woodinville
7/8/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Woodinville Community Church, 17110 140th Avenue Northeast
7/9/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., LDS - Bothell Stake Center, 16500 124th Avenue Northeast
_______________
Kitsap County
Bremerton
7/17/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Eagles Nest, 1195 Fairgrounds Road Northwest
Port Orchard
7/30/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kitsap County Office, 619 Division Street
_______________
Lewis County
Centralia
7/21/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Cascade Community Healthcare, 2428 W Reynolds Avenue
Chehalis
7/10/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chehalis Ward, 2195 Jackson Highway
_______________
Pierce County
Fife
7/16/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fife Community Center, 2111 54th Avenue East
Gig Harbor
7/28/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Gig Harbor City Hall, 3510 Grandview Street
Puyallup
7/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., South Hill Mall, 3500 South Meridian
7/24/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lifetek Building, 1011 East Main Avenue
Tacoma
7/15/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mi Centro, 1208 S 10th Street
University Place
7/8/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way West
7/9/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way West
7/11/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way West
7/15/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way West
7/21/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way West
7/29/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way West
7/31/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross University Place, 4310 Bridgeport Way West
_______________
Snohomish County
Arlington
7/15/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., AB One Arlington, 17117 59th Avenue Northeast
7/22/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Arlington Utilities Admin Bldg, 154 W. Cox Avenue
Everett
7/8/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Everett, 1010 Southeast Everett Mall Way, Suite 202
7/10/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Everett, 1010 Southeast Everett Mall Way, Suite 202
7/17/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Everett, 1010 Southeast Everett Mall Way, Suite 202
7/31/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Everett, 1010 Southeast Everett Mall Way, Suite 202
Mukilteo
7/14/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA Mukilteo, 10601 47th Place West
Stanwood
7/25/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Stanwood-Camano YMCA, 7213 267th Street Northwest
Tulalip
7/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tulalip Tribes, 4032 76th Place Northwest
_______________
Thurston County
Lacey
7/25/2025: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lacey Seventh-day Adventist Church, 5831 Mullen Road Southeast
Olympia
7/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Davis-Williams Building, 906 Columbia Street Southwest
7/29/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Church of LDS - Henderson, 3800 Henderson Boulevard
Tumwater
7/16/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., City of Tumwater, 311 Israel Road Southwest
