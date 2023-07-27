American bulldog rescued from Mailbox Peak trailhead in North Bend

NORTH BEND, WASH. — Sunday the Washington State Animal Response Team rescued an American bulldog named Kahu that was unable to make it down the Mailbox Peak Trail.

When first responders reached the dog and its owner they quickly noticed that Kahu had a badly torn paw pad. After bandaging the paw and doing a medical evaluation the team decided that Kahu was too tired to go down the trail on his own.

Responders then assembled their rescue litter and prepared it for Kahu’s ride down the mountain. Team members took turns as they carried the heavy dog 2.7 miles back down to the trailhead.

Kahu is bundled into the emergency litter for transport.

Once at the bottom, Kahu was placed into his owner’s car and taken to the emergency vet for further care.

Kahu makes it down to the trailhead.

If you would like more information about the Washington State Animal Response Team or to make a donation, please visit their website.

