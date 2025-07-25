Amber Alert issued for three-month-old taken by mother in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office(KCOS) has issued an Amber Alert for an infant last seen in Bremerton with her mother.

The three-month-old, Zariannah Milbourne, was last seen on the 3600 block of Preble St.

The sheriff’s office believes that the infant was taken by her mother, Sharida Milbourne, who does not have custody.

Sharida was last seen walking, pushing a black and gray stroller, and might be carrying a pink diaper bag.

She was also wearing a black shirt and dark pants with her hair in a tight bun.

KCOS is asking that if you have any information to call 911 immediately.

