Amazon Prime members can save big at the pump ahead of Prime Day

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Amazon is giving its Prime members an early Prime Day deal at the gas pump throughout the Fourth of July weekend.

From July 3 through July 6, Amazon Prime members can take advantage of an exclusive deal that offers $1 off per gallon of gas, up to 35 gallons, at select gas stations nationwide.

Amazon Prime Day early discount

Amazon Prime members can link their Prime accounts to Earnify and receive a discount on their gas over the Fourth of July weekend at participating Amoco, BP, and AM/PM gas stations.

Each account, Amazon and Earnify, provides a five-cent discount, with an additional 90-cent discount that is only offered through July 3 and 6. After July 6, the discount will be cut down to only 10 cents from Amazon and Earnify.

The total list of gas stations across the nation includes more than 7,500 participating locations.

In order to redeem the discount, all Prime members need to link their membership to Earnify, the BP rewards program. Once the account is active, members can enter a phone number at any participating gas station, use Earnify’s app, or use a payment method linked to the Amazon account.

Amazon Prime Day is scheduled to kick off on July 8, and Prime members who miss out on the deal can still take advantage of an ongoing 10-cent gas discount after July 6.

