Amazon launches humanitarian assistance to communities affected by Hurricane Helene

With the impact Helene has had on the southeast, Amazon’s Disaster Relief & Response teams are in the area to help those communities affected.

Working with local partners and humanitarian agencies, Amazon has begun to deliver critical supplies across the impacted region.

Amazon has activated its logistics infrastructure, inventory, team and technology to bring help to Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Amazon is giving access to its AWS cloud-computing capabilities to get high-resolution aerial imagery of the affected areas that are assisting rescue and relief operations.

“Extreme flooding poses a grave threat to communities across the Southeast right now,” said Alice Shobe, global director of Amazon Community Impact. “Amazon is using our logistics and technologies to support first responders who are helping families impacted by this devastating storm.”

Working with humanitarian organizations like the American Red Cross, Amazon is shipping water, tarps, diapers, and hygiene kits from its Disaster Relief Hub in Atlanta and has over 3 million relief items heading into the affected regions.

Amazon has closed facilities in the impacted regions for the safety of its workforce and warned that customer deliveries may be delayed.

©2024 Cox Media Group