Amazon is hiring 250,000 seasonal workers before the holidays

SEATTLE, Wash. — Ahead of the busy holiday season, Amazon says it’s hiring for 250,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.

“The holiday season is always exciting for Amazon and our customers, and it’s a time when we create a lot of new jobs for people who want to earn extra money for a few months or kick off a career at Amazon,” the company said in a news release.

The details vary depending on the role, but Amazon says all of the roles offer great pay, flexible schedules, and access to a range of benefits.

All seasonal employees will earn at least $18 per hour, and have access to comprehensive benefits like health care coverage as soon as they begin working.

Those wishing to apply can check out current openings at amazon.com/localjobs or text NEWJOB to 31432 to sign up for job alerts.

Open roles are posted throughout the holiday season, the company said, adding they “fill up quickly” and job seekers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

