Amazon introduces its own brand of groceries

SEATTLE — On Tuesday, Amazon announced the introduction of its private-label brand of groceries called Amazon Saver.

“We’re always looking to make grocery shopping easier, faster, and more affordable for our customers,” said Claire Peters, worldwide vice president of Amazon Fresh.

“With expanded Prime member savings, the introduction of the new Amazon Saver brand, and simplified online shopping, it’s now easier than ever to get your weekly grocery shopping done on a budget with Amazon Fresh—whether you’re browsing the aisles or filling your online cart.”

The over 1,700 items will be priced under $5 with Prime members getting an additional 10% off and are part of over 3,000 grocery items offered on Amazon.

Amazon says its Savers brand is designed to provide some relief to household budgets by offering a range of products at the “best value.”

Over time Amazon will add more than 100 other grocery items to their Saver’s brand.

Amazon is continually innovating to provide customers with great selection, value, and convenience for groceries and Everyday Essentials, both online and in physical stores. With its portfolio of offerings, including Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Go, Amazon offers a broad range of brands and shopping options for all customers—with extra benefits for Prime members. In addition to its own stores, Amazon partners with grocery and specialty retailers globally, enabling customers to order delivery from their favorite stores through Amazon’s website at amazon.com/grocery . — Amazon

©2024 Cox Media Group