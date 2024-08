A shooting happened on Monday around 2:20 pm at S. 216th Street and International Blvd. in Des Moines, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

KCSO says the altercation began on the bus. It is unclear if the victim was shot on the bus or off the bus.

The victim was taken to HMC where they died, said KCSO.

KCSO is still looking for the shooter.

This story is developing and will be updated.

