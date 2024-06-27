Almost 2,000 without power in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood due to “Bird/Animal Contact”

SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) notified community members of a power outage on Thursday afternoon, with 1,817 customers reportedly without power.

SDOT warned drivers to use caution while driving and treat all dark signals as all ways stop.

According to Seattle City Light, the cause of the outage is “Bird/Animal Contact”, and the estimated restoration time is currently 8:43 p.m.

For an up-to-date map of the outage and an estimated restoration time, visit the Seattle City Light webpage.

