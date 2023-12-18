Alleged serial bank robber arrested by Kirkland police

A man who police say is behind multiple bank robberies across Puget Sound was arrested by the Kirkland Police Department Friday.

Police say one of the robberies was at a Wells Fargo in Juanita on Nov. 10, 2023.

The arrest came after a monthlong investigation by the Kirkland Police Department, the King County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI.

According to a media release, information provided by witnesses led investigators to the man, who had a prior bank robbery conviction.

The man was arrested at his home in the Finn Hill neighborhood of Kirkland.

He was booked into the King County Jail on three charges of robbery.

