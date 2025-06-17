Alleged copper wire thieves cause $10,000 damage in Kitsap County

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two people accused of stealing copper wire and fiber optic cable, causing an estimated $10,000 in damage.

Just before 11 p.m. on June 9, someone called to report two people wearing safety vests and headlamps near Southwest Pine Road and Sydney Road Southwest in unincorporated Port Orchard.

When deputies arrived, they found the wire curled up along the shoulder and some clippers.

The department says the pair told deputies they found the wire dumped in some bushes and assumed it was okay to take.

They were arrested and booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

