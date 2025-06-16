All Time Low coming to WAMU Theater

SEATTLE — Pop punk band All Time Low has unveiled dates for its highly anticipated fall headline tour with a stop in Seattle.

The group, formed in 2003, announced its ‘Everyone’s Talking!’ tour that launches this fall.

The multi-platinum group embarks on a bold new era with the release of “SUCKERPUNCH,” out now via their own imprint, Basement Noise Records, in partnership with Photo Finish Records/Virgin Music Group.

“‘SUCKERPUNCH’ is a song about getting knocked down so many times that you learn to wear your bruises like badges,” Gaskarth says. “The music and tone of the song are so intentionally steeped in overconfident swagger, while the lyrics tell a very different story about stepping into the ring with an opponent twice your size, waiting for the bell to ring with a smile on your face. It’s saying ‘I have been so many different things for you, why not be your punching bag as well?’ I wanted to marry the grit and punch of an arena rock song with moments of Quincy Jones and Genesis… That culminated in a song that felt like kicking the door down, so we knew this had to come out first.”

The tour kicks off on Oct. 4 in Montana before coming to Seattle on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at the WAMU Theater.

Tickets go on presale on June 16.

Get ticket info here.

©2025 Cox Media Group