Alki and Golden Gardens beaches to have shorter summer hours

SEATTLE — Seattle Parks and Recreation will shorten summer hours at Alki and Golden gardens from May 24-September 22. Both parks will close at 10:30p.

The shorter hours will assist in addressing dangerous and illegal behavior.

Although Seattle Parks has shortened summer hours at the parks before, they are calling this a pilot program.

The program will be reviewed later in the year to “help determine the best operating hours for the public.”

In addition to shorter hours, there are also rules for fires at the park. Fires will only be allowed in designated fire pits, which will be available starting Friday May 24. Fires must be extinguished by 10 p.m.

