Alderwood Boys and Girls Club gets new booster seats after van theft

SUMNER, Wash. — A company in Sumner is donating 30 booster seats to the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club after thieves stole two vans with 22 booster seats inside.

KIRO 7 received an email from the company’s owner on Wednesday.

“Diono is a local Seattle company and recently saw your story about how the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club had two vans along with 22 booster seats stolen,” said owner Devon Brouhard. “I just wanted to reach out and let you all know that Diono has reached out to the club and is in the works of donating/replacing their stolen booster seats!”

The vans were stolen Friday night. Even though the club had four other vans, staff still had to find temporary replacements from other clubs.

COO Marci Volmer says the club has a history of thieves stealing catalytic converters and cutting fuel lines.





©2024 Cox Media Group