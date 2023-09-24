AL West-leading Texas Rangers get 7 scoreless innings from Montgomery in 2-0 win over Mariners

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jordan Montgomery pitched seven scoreless innings, switch-hitting All-Star catcher Jonah Heim drove in a run and the AL West-leading Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Saturday night.

The Rangers (86-68) won their fourth game in a row, including the first two games in the crucial series that began with the division rivals tied for the American League’s third and final wild-card spot. Texas took over the AL West lead for the first time in September after winning the series opener the previous night at the same time Houston lost at home.

Montgomery (10-11), the left-hander acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the deadline, struck out six and walked two while scattering five hits. He is 4-2 in his 10 starts for the Rangers.

Jose Leclerc and Aroldis Chapman finished off the Rangers’ 12th shutout of the season. Leclerc pitched the eighth and gave up a one-out single in the ninth before the hard-throwing Chapman worked around a walk for his sixth save in 11 chances.

Seattle (84-70) didn’t get a runner past second base while being held scoreless for the eighth time this season. The Mariners remained below the third wild-card spot.

Mariners starter Logan Gilbert (13-7) allowed two runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings, with two strikeouts and four walks. One of those free passes was intentional, but he had entered the game with a 5.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio that was fifth in the majors. He struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings in a 2-1 loss to the Rangers in May.

All-Star slugger Adolis García, in his fifth game back after missing 10 games with a patellar tendon strain in his right knee, scored both Rangers runs. He had a one-out double in the second inning before coming home on Mitch Garver’s single. In the fourth, Garcia walked and stole second base before an opposite-field single to left by Heim. It was Heim’s 92nd RBI of the season, and his 15th over his last 11 games.

Texas is 7-1 against the Mariners, clinching the season series even though the teams still play five more times. They have the series finale Sunday, and meet again for four games in Seattle to end the regular season. In between, the Rangers play at the Los Angeles Angels and the Mariners host reigning World Series champion Houston.

HIT AND AN OUT

Seattle CF Julio Rodriguez took sole possession of the AL lead with his 177th hit, breaking a tie with Rangers leadoff hitter Marcus Semien, who went 0 for 4. Rodriguez had a double in the first inning, but was then thrown out by shortstop Corey Seager when trying to advance to third on an infield grounder. Rodriguez finished 1 for 4, and is hitting .125 (4 for 32) against the Rangers this season.

NOT (WINNING) ON ROAD AGAIN

Gilbert lost for the first time in his last nine road starts since mid-June, a stretch when he is now 6-1. His 22-4 road record coming into the game for an .846 winning percentage was the best in MLB pitchers who with at least 40 starts on the road. He is 9-2 in 17 starts away from home this season.

