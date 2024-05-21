Airbnb using ‘anti-party system’ to crack down on holiday parties

Airbnb is using technology to lower the risk of people having raucous parties at its rentals.

The company’s “anti-party system” uses machine learning technology for the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays to block some bookings.

Last year, about 67,500 people were blocked from booking entire home listings in the U.S. over those holiday weekends by using the system.

The anti-party system looks at a variety of factors, including the type of listing, the length of the stay, the distance to the listing from the renter’s location, and whether it’s a last-minute booking.

Airbnb said that overall, disruptive parties are rare, with just 0.035% of reservations worldwide resulting in a report of a party to the company.

As people book reservations for the Memorial Day or Fourth of July weekends, these measures are in effect across the U.S.:

Restrictions on one and two-night bookings: Higher restrictions on some attempts to book entire homes where the reservation may be higher-risk.

Those who can book local reservations will be required to confirm that they understand that Airbnb bans disruptive parties, and that they could be suspended or banned from using Airbnb if they break the rule.

