Airbnb deploys AI anti-party system as Halloween approaches

Airbnb is using a new AI-driven anti-party system to reduce property damage caused by upcoming Halloween parties.

The program will use a machine learning system to block specific one to two-night reservations over the holiday, according to a recent press release.

These bookings are then identified as a higher risk to enforce Airbnb’s worldwide ban on parties.

Airbnb says that similar methods reduced the number of disruptive parties in 2022.

“Disruptive parties and events will continue to be prohibited, including open-invite gatherings. ‘Party House’ properties will continue to be strictly prohibited as well,” according to a spokesperson.

Anti-party measures used by Airbnb last year blocked thousands of bookings across the United States. This included 2,700 in Washington State alone.

This year Airbnb says it is also working with local law enforcement in major cities to better enforce the crackdown.

For more information visit the Community Disturbance Policy on the Airbnb website.

