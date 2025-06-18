Ahoy, matey! Time to renew those Washington boat decals

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The latest number of registered boat owners in Washington is anchored at 237,500 vessels. In King County, that number dwindles down to 7,600, with nearly 6,000 registered as recreational boats.

When to renew Washington boat decals?

All boat decals, which are proof of registration, expire on June 30.

Penalties for boating without updated registration start at $100 and go up to $400; in certain cases, boaters can face misdemeanor charges. Learn more about how to register your boat here.

Exemptions

Canoes, kayaks, or boats that don’t have a motor or sail (strictly human-powered).

Boats held for sale by a licensed dealer.

Military boats.

Public boats of the United States or the American Red Cross.

State-, county-, or city-owned boats that are used for government purposes.

Tugs with a marine document as a boat of the United States that is primarily engaged in commerce.

Barges with a marine document as a boat of the United States that are primarily engaged in commerce.

Bare boat charters or timeshare boats with a marine document as a boat of the United States that are primarily engaged in commerce.

Boats with propulsion machinery that draw 250 watts or less, propel the boat no faster than 10 miles per hour, and are not used on waters subject to the jurisdiction of the United States or the high seas beyond the territorial seas for boats owned in the United States.

Boats less than 16 feet long with a motor of 10 horsepower or less, which are only used on non-federal waters.

Tenders 10 HP or less used for direct transportation between a registered boat and the shore, and for no other purpose. The tender must display the number of the registered boat followed by the suffix “1.”

Boats 30 ft. or longer purchased by a nonresident who has purchased a use permit.

Boats primarily engaged in commerce that are owned by a resident of a country other than the United States.

Please remember to always have a sober driver, wear life jackets, and know the rules of the road (ie, no wake zones). The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) reminds people that a clean boat is critical to prevent the spread of harmful bacteria to certain species.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

