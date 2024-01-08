After years of delays, mayor vows to deliver on promise of affordable housing at Fort Lawton

SEATTLE — After years of delays, the City of Seattle will look to finally deliver on the promise of affordable housing units at Fort Lawton.

Seattle City Council initially approved a plan to redevelop Fort Lawton in 2019. That was met with multiple delays, first from the pandemic, and then a lawsuit that was ultimately dismissed.

Now, Mayor Bruce Harrell has vowed to advance an updated version of that plan to add rental units, workforce housing, permanent supportive housing for homeless veterans, and more.

“The scale of our affordability and homelessness crises requires us to make the wisest possible use of our limited housing dollars in order to achieve the largest possible impact,” Harrell said in a news release. “In a city of 84 square miles, the Fort Lawton Redevelopment Plan is a unique opportunity to transform 34 underutilized acres into a new community that will last for generations – we must make the most of it.”

The city has tagged Catholic Housing Services and Habitat for Humanity as developers for the project. Services will be provided by the United Indians of All Tribes.

Harrell’s updated proposal will still need to be approved by city council. Once it clears that hurdle, the federal government will need to agree to transfer the land to the city.

